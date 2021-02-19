UW System Pres. pushes for in-person learning, while UW cases rise

A spike in coronavirus cases and a request for in-person learning.

As the president of the UW System announced he wants more students taught in person, a warning was sent out at UW-Madison about a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Tommy Thompson's decision comes as a health alert is issued on the UW-Madison campus. As they've seen cases hover above or around the 100 mark the past three days. While numbers on UW-Milwaukee's campus remain low, students say their guard is still up and the president's announcement comes as good news despite the timing.

"I’d love to see it I think everybody else does as well,

For many students on UW-Milwaukee's campus...

"I’m not liking the online classes," UWM student Matthew True said.

Yearning for face-to-face instruction...

"Being in person helps a lot educationally, I think the learning process is just easier in person," Same Wittman said.

Wittman is one of many, excited about the University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson's announcement.

"I think this is huge for us and the colleges out there," Wittman said. "This is great."

Thompson wants classrooms to open up at the system's 26 campuses and 13 universities.

UW System President Tommy Thompson

"We have to spend more time and have more courses in-person for our students," Thompson said.

Directing chancellors to ensure students at every campus have an opportunity to attend at least 75% of classes in person.

"I want classes to open up, the professors there, and I want the testing to testing to protect all the students," he said. "And I want to, make sure they get the best education possible. I am doing everything I possibly can to get more vaccines on campus."

While he says the rate of the students coming down with infections is below 1% cases are starting to rise in certain areas.

UW-Madison had 103, 99 yesterday and 112 on Tuesday

However, UWM only reported 3 new cases and 10 of the 13 UW campuses recorded none Thursday.

"We can't let that number get to our head," Wittman said. "We all know that can change in literally a couple of days."

Knowing numbers can fluctuate, it seems the call is still for one thing to remain constant — the doors to open in the fall and stay that way.

"That's what I am encouraging the chancellor and provost and faculty to comply with and to accept," Thompson said.

As the president adds vaccination sites at campuses, he says hopes by fall the public can reach herd immunity.

