UW System awards scholarships, students share nearly $1M

More than 200 University of Wisconsin System students are in for a sweet reward: scholarships.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Wednesday, July 7, that 267 students will share nearly $1 million in scholarships under the new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program provides scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students in one of three phases of their higher education pursuit: prior to enrollment, while continuing studies, and near completion.

Students are nominated by their universities and receive the scholarships from the UW System.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship is intended to recognize underrepresented and underserved students who have overcome adversity, demonstrated financial need, and possess records of merit that include strong academic performance, significant personal achievements, and service to their communities.

Under the inaugural round of the program, each of the UW System’s 13 universities received an equal allocation of $77,000. Universities then determined the number and size of each scholarship and nominated students for eligibility, which UW System certified. Overall, 267 students will receive a total of $995,482 for the 2021-22 academic year. Scholarships range in size from $1,000 to $8,547.