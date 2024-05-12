UW-Milwaukee protests, encampment removal agreement reached

article

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee leaders and student protest representatives have reached an agreement to remove an encampment that formed nearly two weeks ago.

In a statement posted on the university's website Sunday, Chancellor Mark Mone said students have already started to dismantle the encampment and should be done by Tuesday morning. Demonstrators first set up tents outside Mitchell Hall on April 29 to protest the war in Gaza.

Protesters called for the university to cut all ties with Israel, but Mone said in a statement on Wednesday that some demands are "legally impossible" for the university to meet.

The agreement includes UWM joining calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemning genocide and condemning the Hamas attack on Israel last October. It also outlines a plan for university leaders to further discuss protesters' concerns once the encampment comes down while acknowledging that UWM is legally prohibited from cutting ties with private companies and organizations that do business with Israel.

For additional details about the agreement, view the PDF below or visit the university's website.

Statement from Mone:

I’m grateful that the ongoing dialogue with our students has resulted in this peaceful resolution. I want to extend my personal thanks to everyone who played a role in the process. The voluntary dismantling of the encampment is the safest conclusion for everyone. And as I mentioned in my campus message last week, dismantling the encampment in no way infringes upon free speech.

I know this has been a trying time for many, especially for those concerned by the encampment’s presence and those who have been personally impacted by the war. I also recognize that many have criticized UWM for not forcing the removal of the camp earlier. Indeed, the most common question asked of us involved when police would be sent in to break up the encampment. Our consistent answer: UWM leadership prioritized the safety of everyone involved, which meant seeking resolution through dialogue with our students. Today, as this agreement goes into effect and the encampment begins to come down, we are thankful there were no significant safety issues and that counterprotests remained peaceful.

UWM is a public university that serves a broadly diverse community, and our core responsibility is the education of our students. And so, consistent with our mission, we’ve charted a path forward that prioritizes strengthening our community of care, mutual respect, accountability and collaboration for a better future.