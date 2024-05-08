article

Student-led protests against the war in Gaza continued for a tenth day on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus on Wednesday, May 8.

An encampment on the main campus' southeast corner has grown since negotiations between school administrators and student protesters on Monday.

Protesters want the university to cut all ties with Israel, but UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said in a statement on Wednesday that some demands are "legally impossible" for the university to meet.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mone also said action will be taken soon if the encampment does not end.

"Asking protesters to end the encampment in no way equates to asking protesters to be silent," Mone's statement read, in part. "On the contrary, our actions have shown how much UWM encourages and supports everyone's right to make their voices heard. This will not change."

Related article

The chancellor's full statement can be found on the UWM website.