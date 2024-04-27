UW-Milwaukee Police Chief placed on administrative leave
MILWAUKEE - UW-Milwaukee Police Chief is David Salazar is on administrative leave, effective April 26, 2024.
UWM Police Captain Brian Switala is now serving as acting police chief.
A UWM spokesperson added that the university cannot otherwise comment on personnel matters, and also noted that "UWM is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for every campus community member to live, learn and work. The UWM Police Department's mission is to carry out that commitment for the campus."