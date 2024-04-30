UW-Milwaukee Gaza protests; civil rights attorney weighs in

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students are doubling down on their demands in an ongoing protest of the conflict in Gaza.

They are urging the administration to cut all ties with Israel.

"We continue to be disappointed by the university's inaction," said Ameen Atta with the Muslim Student Association.

There were about 35 tents outside Mitchell Hall on Tuesday afternoon, April 30.

"If they can look away at genocide they can look away at out encampment," said student protester Audari Tamayo.

The university calls the camping "unlawful" and a violation of state administrative code, which students disagree with.

"The student protesters are clearly not camping or picnicking, as were mentioned by aforementioned administrative code, therefore not in violation of such code," Tamayo said.

Civil rights attorney William Sulton agrees.

"It wasn’t designed to prevent students from demonstrating, that was not the purpose of the law," Sulton said. "It was really to ban homelessness."

Sulton said it would be the wrong move for authorities to shut them down.

"I believe it would be an infringement on their First Amendment rights and therefore I believe it would be illegal," he said.

Sulton said constitutionally, the state would have to provide another alternative for protestors. This is a change that might be welcomed by some.

"This is a very dangerous situation. People want to look: oh, this is fun, they’re camping up, the kids "popped" up tents. No. no, it’s not," said Racine resident Bill Lichter. "Why do they have shields? If you look over here, why do they have sticks and shields and helmets and goggles. Why are they prepared for this type of violence?"

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said he hopes protesters will get tired and go home on their own. If not, he has a warning.

"We’re concerned about the encampments because of what we’ve seen across the country," he said. "At some point in time, the encampments have to end, so whether that’s done voluntarily or not, but yes, it’s an issue. And we will eventually take action, if we have to. But, we believe everybody is in good faith there."

The university released the following statement regarding the ongoing protest:

"UWM’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees and visitors. UWM Police will continue to monitor the encampment on the lawn south of Mitchell Hall. Members of the UWM administration are having conversations with students and community members in the background and are working on peaceful resolutions. Though we understand the encampment is unsettling for many in our community, the encampment has not disrupted any events, classes or programs on campus. UWM Police will remain present at the encampment but cannot publicly disclose law enforcement procedures."