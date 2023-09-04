Expand / Collapse search

UW Memorial Union Terrace pier collapse

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:57PM
Madison
FOX6 News Milwaukee

UW Terrace pier collapse

A University of Wisconsin Memorial Union Terrace pier collapse sent students into Lake Mendota on Labor Day.

MADISON, Wis. - A University of Wisconsin Memorial Union Terrace pier collapse sent students into Lake Mendota on Labor Day.

According to WMTV, it happened around 2:30 p.m. Police told WMTV there were 60-80 people on the pier at the time.

UW Memorial Union Terrace pier collapse (Courtesy: Brook)

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital, and others had scrapes and bruises. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause is under investigation.