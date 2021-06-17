UW Extended Campus launches online certificates in September

article

University of Wisconsin System campuses are partnering with UW Extended Campus to launch five new online certificates starting in September 2021.

Four programs: Applied Bioinformatics, Data Science, Senior Living and Services Leadership and Sustainability and Well-being are graduate-level and semester-based in Applied. One program, Healthcare Informatics, is an undergraduate-level certificate. All five certificates are offered in the UW Flexible Option competency-based format.

At least one of these certificate programs will be available at all 13 UW System campuses. Certificate requirements may vary from four to six courses. The minimum time to complete one certificate is one year, however, students may opt for more time to complete.

Tuition is the same price regardless of whether students live in Wisconsin or another state, similar to other UW Extended Campus programs.

For more information about UW Extended Campus certificates visit: uwex.wisconsin.edu, call 1-608-262-2011 or 1-877-895-3276, or email learn@uwex.edu.