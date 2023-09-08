USS Milwaukee decommissioned; combat ship active since Nov. 2015

The USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) was decommissioned on Friday, Sept. 8 a little less than eight years after being commissioned.

According to a Navy statement, the ship is being decommissioned "to maintain our strategic advantage, particularly under fiscal restraints. It is important for the Navy to carefully review our force structure regularly and divest of legacy capabilities that no longer bring sufficient lethality to maximize our effectiveness in deterring and defeating potential adversaries."

MILWAUKEE - NOVEMBER 20: The USS Milwaukee, the only naval ship to date to be commissioned in her namesake city, in the state she was built, sits docked at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 20, 2015. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Image Expand

Some of USS Milwaukee's major accomplishments include:

With Coast Guard law enforcement crew on board, seized an estimated $30 million in suspected cocaine , and helped to prevent 954kgs of cocaine from entering the US.

Supported USNS Comfort’s mission of providing care to Haiti’s citizens as part of Operation Continuing Promise.

Became the first ship to conduct dual flight operations with anti-submarine and surface warfare helicopters, also recording the longest Fire Scout unmanned helicopter flight from a surface vessel.

Stopped over $66 million in contraband from reaching the shores of the US and its Caribbean partners.

USS Milwaukee was commissioned on Nov. 21, 2015 at Milwaukee's Veterans Park.

USS Milwaukee was designed by Lockheed Martin and constructed by Marinette Marine Corporation (Fincanteri) in Marinette.