UScellular Connection stage lineup for June 27-29, 2024
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to the UScellular Connection Stage this week!
It’s Summerfest 2024 and that means music, food and fun! There are lots of great artists coming to the UScellular Connection Stage with FOX6 this week. Stop by and enjoy!
- June 27 – BOYS LIKE GIRLS, Hawthorne Heights, Anberlin, Eve 6
- June 28 – Jessie Murph, Matt Hansen, maryjo, Sadie Jean
- June 29 – Mario, Lloyd, Baby Bash, Paul Wall
We’ll see you at the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest.