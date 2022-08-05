I-794, Lincoln Memorial Drive closing for USA Triathlon

article

Interstate 794 will be shut down to vehicle traffic Saturday and Sunday mornings due to the USA Triathlon, held along Milwaukee's lakefront.

Saturday, the northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the closure will be from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On both days, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said, both directions of Lincoln Memorial Drive will also be shut down during those hours. McKinley Marina tenants will need ot access the marina via Mason Street.