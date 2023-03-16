US health secretary in Milwaukee, Bucks vaccine clinic, roundtable

As the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Indiana Pacers Thursday, March 16 at Fiserv Forum, the team helped push back against COVID-19.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra came to the game after a day in Milwaukee helping spread information that could impact how much you pay for prescription medication.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra

There weren't just shots on the court at the Bucks game but shots in arms.

"As the Bucks organization would tell you, you’re not going to win a championship without a good defense," said Becerra.

The clinic at Fiserv Forum gave fans the chance to up their own defense.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra

"We still see about 300 Americans a day losing their lives as a result of COVID," said Becerra.

Becerra stopped by Milwaukee, putting the spotlight on federal efforts to give Americans like Noemi Gonzalez a better shot at health care.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They have to choose between do I eat or do I die?" said Gonzalez. "Either pay for my medication or buy my food."

Before the Bucks game Thursday, at a roundtable discussion at Milwaukee’s United Community Senior Center, Becerra drew attention to the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022 which brought certain vaccine prices down to zero and capped insulin prices for Americans on Medicare.

"Most of the people in this room are on fixed incomes," said Becerra. "They rely on their Social Security check. You bring that cost of insulin down from $100, $200 a month to $35, that’s a big deal."

"This allows savings," said Gonzalez.

While some Milwaukee seniors said this is a big help, Becerra said when it comes to prescription drug prices and COVID vaccines, they’re still shooting for more.

"Now, I can buy groceries or something else I need for my house," said Ramona Rosado.

COVID-19 vaccine

"We’re ready to make sure that we’re a good partner, to make sure that every fan in America of basketball or good health, to make sure they are safe against COVID-19," said Becerra.

Becerra said they’ll be announcing later in 2023 the first 10 drugs Medicare can negotiate on to get a better price. President Joe Biden has also said he wants to cap the price of insulin to $35 a month for everyone, not just those on Medicare.