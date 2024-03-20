U.S. drops from top 20 happiest countries list; finding outlets

As Wednesday, March 20, is International Day of Happiness, the United States has dropped out of the top 20 happiest countries in the world, according to a new report.

Releasing rage is part of the experience at Smash Zone in Wauwatosa.

Glenda Hovey opened the place in 2019 after the loss of her daughter had her looking for ways to deal with anger, creating a spot for others to do the same.

"They turn up the radio, they have weapons to use to smash all the stuff," Hovey said. "It is a safe place for people to get completely rejuvenated."

Smash Zone

Hovey’s business has grown, mirroring feelings across the country.

According to the World Happiness Report, the U.S. has fallen out of the top 20 happiest countries in the world. Last year, it ranked 15th – this year it’s 23rd.

Dr. Tyler Rickers is a psychiatrist with Rogers Behavioral and said the pandemic, social media and politics are playing a role.

"A lot of folks are angry at the world and a lot of things in the country right now," Rickers said.

A large reason for the drop is people under 30 saying they are not happy.

"For them, the ‘American Dream’ seems like an impossibility, and they’re not happy about it," he said.

Biersal Tavern in Milwaukee offers patrons drinks with a sense of camaraderie, as customers explain what keeps them smiling.

"Community makes me happy," said Milwaukee resident Danielle Gray. "Feeling seen and heard."

"What makes me happy is defining a goal and following through on it and have the satisfaction after," said Milwaukee resident Nate Westendorf.

They’re hopeful some day soon that the country will find its joy again.