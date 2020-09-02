'Unprovoked attack:' Man arrested; female set on fire in Waukesha

Waukesha police took a person of interest in custody Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 2 after a female was set on fire Wednesday morning in an "unprovoked attack." Police said there was another fire a short time later in Waukesha, and the incidents prompted a "lockout" at Waukesha schools.

According to police, just before 9 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to the area near E. Broadway and N. Racine Avenue for the report of the female set on fire. First responders immediately provided "advanced care," and the female was taken to an area burn center.

Witnesses told police this was an "unprovoked attack" and "provided limited description of a white male suspect."

Later, police said they were notified of a suspicious fire in Waukesha -- and investigators are looking into whether these are connected.

Police said schools were placed on "lockout" in "an abundance of caution," with classes continuing as normal, except no one was allowed in or out.

The School District of Waukesha said the following in an email to parents Wednesday morning:

"We will provide more details as they come available. In the meantime, please know your children will be in class as normal but outside recess, lunch, and other activities will take place indoors. The district will remain in contact with the Waukesha Police Department and will notify our families when the situation changes."

Waukesha police said this in a statement around 3 p.m. Wednesday:

"At 12:39 p.m. members from the Town of Brookfield PD, Waukesha Sheriffs Department and City of Waukesha PD took a person of interest into custody in an attempted homicide incident in the 400 blk of Lake St and another incident in the Village of Waukesha. No officers or suspect were injured. This is still an active investigation as we compile witness statements and physical evidence that is vetted and verified, we have no further details at this time. We will not be releasing the name or confirm the identity of the suspect until he is formally charged.

"There is no longer a threat to the community as the sole suspect is in custody. We are very grateful to the collaborative effort with the Waukesha Sheriffs Department, the School District of Waukesha, both the City of Waukesha and Waukesha County Dispatch centers and the Waukesha Fire Department for this collaborative effort to get the suspect into custody."