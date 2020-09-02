Man, 83, struck by vehicle before 3 fires set in Waukesha

An 83-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and three fires were set Wednesday morning, Sept. 2 in Waukesha. It happened shortly after Waukesha police said a female was set on fire -- and there was a second "suspicious fire" a short time later. The incidents prompted a "lockout" at Waukesha schools, and Waukesha police said they were working to determine whether the two incidents were linked.

According to officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, shortly before 9:15 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to the area near Foxvale Court and River Road for a report that the man had been struck by a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man. The 83-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

An initial investigation revealed the 39-year-old set two vehicles on fire, one in an attached garage, and the other in a driveway -- both extinguished by homeowners. It's believed the man also set fire to a detached workshop -- extinguished by firefighters, but not before the flames caused significant damage.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation are leading the investigation into this incident.

Sheriff's officials noted, "We believe that this was a lone actor who has been detained at this time. There is no longer a threat to the community," adding they're working "cohesively" with Waukesha police.