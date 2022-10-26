University of Wisconsin vandalism; graffiti outside Memorial Union

article

UW-Madison police are asking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of causing vandalism outside Memorial Union and the adjacent Alumni Park.

Officials say extensive damage was caused by two unknown people on Monday, Oct. 24 who accessed the area around 4 a.m. The two suspects spray-painted multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials, and pieces of art.

Investigators estimate the cost of the damage and cleanup will be at least $30,000.

The two unknown suspects arrived and departed towards the Lowell Center on Langdon Street. They were well-covered and masked, making their identities difficult to determine.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UWPD at 608-264-2677. You can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stopper at 608-266-6014 or online.