The Brief A lawsuit brought against University School of Milwaukee was dismissed with prejudice. Craig and Kelly Robinson, the brother and sister-in-law of former first lady Michelle Obama, filed the lawsuit. The Robinsons claimed the school wrongfully dismissed their children after they raised questions about racial stereotypes in class lessons.



Court records show a lawsuit brought against University School of Milwaukee, filed by former first lady Michelle Obama's brother and his wife, was dismissed with prejudice on Tuesday.

Craig and Kelly Robinson filed amended charges in 2022 against their kids' former school. University School of Milwaukee tried to dismiss their initial lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed the Robinsons' two children were wrongfully dismissed from University School of Milwaukee after they raised questions about racial stereotypes in class lessons. The parents also said they overheard racial stereotypes during their kids' virtual learning.

The Robinsons spoke with FOX6 News in April 2022 when they initially sued USM.

University School of Milwaukee

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Kimberley Motley said tuition at the school was up to $30,000 per child per year. The Robinsons were seeking monetary damages and a jury trial.

Joint Statement from Craig and Kelly Robinson and the University School of Milwaukee:

"The lawsuit filed by Craig and Kelly Robinson against USM has been dismissed, and the parties have resolved the matter. The Robinson Children were model students at USM. Both parties regret that the disagreements between the Robinsons and the school resulted in the Robinson children no longer being members of the USM community. The parties will not be commenting further on this matter."