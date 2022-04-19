Michelle Obama's brother sues USM, claims expulsion was retaliation

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife are suing the University School of Milwaukee, claiming the private school expelled their sons in retaliation after they raised concerns about what they call racial and socio-economic bias.

Enrolled in 2016, Craig and Kelly Robinson's two sons, now 12 and 10 years old, aren’t being welcomed back to the University School of Milwaukee. In letters, the school blames the parents, while the Robinsons argue there’s a broader pattern of behavior.

"These were straight-A students," said Kelly Robinson.

The Robinsons were worried their two sons were taking home lessons from school that they shouldn’t.

"We saw a repeated use of racial and ethnic stereotypes, and that was in actual assignments," said Craig Robinson. "There was the use of the word ‘plantation’ and things of that nature."

The lawsuit also references an "Underground Railroad" simulation in which it alleges up to the 2010s, students were told to act like "runaway slaves" while USM faculty acted as "slave catchers" – a practice that was discontinued "only after multiple students of color, USM parents, Black alumni, and others protested the insensitivity and lack of appropriateness of this practice," according to the court document.

The Robinsons say they submitted two complaints to the private school’s bias incident reporting system in January and March 2021, though they wouldn’t give specifics.

"We could tick off a list of micro-aggressions," said Craig Robinson. "We could tick off a list of a bunch of stuff, but the real issue is they retaliated against two young boys."

In April 2021, USM's head of school wrote to the Robinsons requesting their fifth-grader attend another school. In June, USM wrote again, saying enrollment was denied for both their sons.

That letter calls their sons portraits of a graduate but told the Robinsons "there has been a complete breakdown in your family’s trust of and respect for USM" and that they as parents were "disrespectful and demanding" to teachers and administrators.

"I challenge that and welcome any kind of examination from anybody," said Craig Robinson. "I just can’t understand why they decided to not just pick on us but pick on our two young children who had nothing to do with this."

The Robinsons started a website called DontTrustUSM.com, with a call to action and stories from others.

"To know that other people are also willing to speak out is really a great joy," said Gladys Mitchell-Walthour. "This happens across the country."

Four years ago, Mitchell-Walthour wrote a blog post about pulling her then 4-year-old daughter from USM, where she says she encountered sexism and racism.

"The teachers actually said, 'It’s not racist to be called a monkey,'" said Mitchell-Walthour.

She and the Robinsons hope the school will take this all as a lesson.

"Publicly apologize, recognize what’s going on, hire new administration, hire new teachers, have students and teachers and administators go through cultural competency training together," said Mitchell-Walthour. "I hope this school can take this as an opportunity and see what good can come about from such horrible, horrible experiences that some of our most vulnerable citizens – children -- have faced."

In response to the Robinsons’ lawsuit, UWM sent a letter to all parents saying the enrollment decisions had nothing to do with complaints and, "We cannot and will not tolerate persistently disrespectful, bullying, or harassing behavior directed at our devoted and hardworking teachers and administrators."

The letter said that the decision to not renew or terminate an enrollment contract is a last resort.

"We are committed to our justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion programming and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind," the letter also said. "We encourage any member of our community who believes they have experienced or witnessed discrimination to promptly report it."

FOX6 News asked USM for an interview or any kind of response but because of the lawsuit, they said they aren't commenting.

