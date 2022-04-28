USM lawsuit, Michelle Obama's brother discusses with FOX6

The brother of Michelle Obama and his wife are suing University School of Milwaukee and discussed it with FOX6 News' Stephanie Grady.

Kelly and Craig Robinson claim their two children were wrongfully "dismissed" after they brought up concerns regarding what they were overhearing in the classroom while their children were learning virtually. The Robinsons say school assignments portrayed racial stereotypes and there was a disregard shown to students learning from home.

University School of Milwaukee declined FOX6's request for an on-camera interview, but a school official with intimate knowledge of the situation told FOX6 the Robinsons repeatedly engaged in disrespectful and bullying behavior toward teachers and administrators – and sent hundreds of emails and messages.

