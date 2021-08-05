Universal masking in schools backed by Milwaukee Co. health officials

article

Health department officials in Milwaukee County revealed on Thursday, Aug. 5 they unanimously recommend the implementation of universal masking requirements for teachers, staff, students, and visitors in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The local health officials supporting universal masking in schools include:

City of Cudahy - Heather Puente, MPH

City of Franklin - Lauren Gottlieb, MPH, CHES (interim)

City of Greenfield - Darren Rausch, MS, CPH

City of Milwaukee - Kirsten Johnson, MPH, CPH, CHES

City of Oak Creek - Darcy DuBois, MPH

City of Wauwatosa - Laura Stephens, MPH

Village of Greendale/Hales Corners - Susan Shepeard, MSN, BSN, RN

North Shore (Bayside, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Glendale, River Hills, Shorewood, and Whitefish Bay) - Kathleen Platt, BSN, RN

South Milwaukee/St. Francis - Jackie Ove, MS, BSN, RN

West Allis/West Milwaukee - Robert Leischow, MPH

The recommendation is in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and most recently the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

A news release says since the beginning of July, Milwaukee County has seen a 14-fold increase in COVID-19 cases among children under 18 years old.

On July 9, the AAP updated its school guidance, recommending universal indoor masking and a layered approach to COVID-19 prevention strategies. This includes physical distancing, enhanced ventilation, and handwashing heading into the fall.

On July 27, following suit with the AAP, the CDC updated its guidance, recommending universal masking in schools. A significant portion of the student population is not eligible to receive the vaccine, and masking is a proven tool in mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Aug. 4, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released its updated COVID-19 K-12 school outbreak guidance. This information comes at a critical time when Wisconsin is experiencing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. The CDC now classifies Milwaukee County as having a high level of community transmission.

For more details about COVID-19 or to find a vaccination location near you, you are invited to visit HealthyMKE.com .