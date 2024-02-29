UnitedHealth cyberattack impacts prescriptions at local pharmacies

It's been eight days since some of UnitedHealth Group’s services fell victim to a cyberattack.

For a business focused on making things right or better, the last week has been a headache for pharmacies.

The attack didn't hit a pharmacy or specific insurance provider. It targeted the company that processes payments, which has caused a chain reaction, including here.

Like any other day, inside the Hayat Pharmacy on Milwaukee's south side, the phone rings for aches and pains. But lately, the problem isn't the pills – it's getting them.

Aisha Batayneh is Hayat's director of operations. She said the hack is preventing some pharmacies from using manufacturer coupons.

"It's creating a huge headache," Batayneh said. "It's a huge medication access issue for many patients."

Hackers hit a trifecta under the UnitedHealth Group, targeting UnitedHealthcare, Optum Rx and Change Healthcare.

"We've been having to go through their situation on a patient-by-patient basis to make sure that they get the medication when they need it," Batayneh said.

It’s left the pharmacy with a tough choice: to have the customers pay upfront and reimburse once it’s back online or find alternate medications that are more affordable.

On Thursday, Feb. 29, Change Healthcare confirmed hackers who identify as the "Blackcat" ransomware group are responsible for the hack.

In a statement to FOX6 News, the company said it’s "actively working to understand the impact to members, patients and customers."

University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Rick Wash said the health care system is a sensitive target.

"It should be getting better. We're getting better at technology. Technology's advancing every day, but this problem doesn't seem to be getting any better," he said. "And so, I think we should be doing better than we are."

"Blackcat" is after a huge pay day, using patient information as leverage.

Hayat uses Change Healthcare as its secondary processor, not its main one. If you run into a medication issue, Batayneh said to call your pharmacy or doctor for a solution.



