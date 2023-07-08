Unfinished Legacy: Milwaukee streetwear brand opens Third Ward store

Milwaukee-born streetwear brand Unfinished Legacy held its grand opening Saturday, July 8 in the Historic Third Ward.

The brand partnered with the Milwaukee Bucks to create "Bucks in 6" gear earlier this year.

It was founded by 26-year-old artist Brema Brema, whose Sudanese family fled a Kenyan refugee camp when he was 5 years old. They settled in Milwaukee in 2010.

Credit: Unfinished Legacy X Bucks

"The who goal for this brand is to create community, connect people, bring people together," he said. "If you can kind of get a glimpse of the whole room it's diverse, you know? Representative of what Milwaukee looks like, and that's something we'll always try to put forward.

The grand opening was from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the location near Water and Chicago. An afterparty continued at Nō Studios.