Undocumented Wisconsin man remains in jail after being framed for Trump threat

The Brief Ramón Morales-Reyes remains in jail after falsely being accused of threatening President Donald Trump. An immigration judge ruled that Morales-Reyes does not pose a threat to the community. The undocumented man was going to testify against Demetric Scott in a criminal trial.



The undocumented man prosecutors say was framed in a threat against President Donald Trump remains in jail.

Ramón Morales-Reyes is being held in the Dodge County Jail.

What we know:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have held Morales-Reyes in jail for nearly three weeks.

Ramón Morales-Reyes

For the first time, we're hearing from his daughter, Anna.

Local perspective:

"I’ve always been my dad’s little girl, who grew up with a hard-working dad that was always making sure his family has food on the table, having a roof over our heads. He loved to take us to the park every weekend and go for walks as family quality time," Morales said.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem accused him of writing a death threat against the president. Her post is still up.

But, Wisconsin investigators say that’s not true. Instead, they have charged Demetric Scott with the hoax.

Demetric Scott

Scott has been charged with:

Felony Identity Theft (Harm reputation)

Felony Intimidation of a Witness (By a person charged with a felony)

Felony Bail Jumping (2 counts)

His preliminary hearing on the charges was set for Tuesday, but it's been pushed back a couple of weeks.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Scott admitted to writing the letter to frame Morales-Reyes, hoping he would be deported, and not able to testify against him. Witnesses set to testify say that Scott robbed him.

The criminal complaint goes on to state that Scott was arrested for, and charged with, the armed robbery and aggravated battery of Morales-Reyes in Milwaukee.

Scott stated that he believed the letters were the simplest way to "get him off his back" and said he knew that including a threat to Trump in the letters would mean that the Secret Service would have to get involved, and law enforcement would investigate.

"It was very heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking to see my dad false that he would ever do such a thing," his daughter said. "Everyone who knows my dad knows he’s not capable of writing something like that."

On Tuesday, June 10, an immigration judge ruled Morales-Reyes does not pose a threat to the community. She set bond at $7,500.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin provided the following statement:



"While this criminal illegal alien is no longer under investigation for threats against the President, he is in the country illegally with previous arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse. The Trump administration is committed to restoring the rule of law and fulfilling the President’s mandate to deport illegal aliens. DHS will continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal of illegal aliens who have no right to be in this country."

What's next:

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his legal bills and to get him out of the Dodge County Jail.

His attorneys are fighting to get him a special visa that the U.S. government gives to crime victims to help them come forward and help police.