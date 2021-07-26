Unclaimed lottery ticket expires July 30, purchased in North Fond du Lac

article

An All or Nothing Wisconsin Lottery Lotto ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire Friday, July 30, if the winner does not claim their prize.

Purchased at the Station Prospect LLC (330 Prospect Ave) in North Fond Du Lac for January 31, 2021, Midday drawing, the winning ticket must be claimed at one of the Lottery offices in Madison or Milwaukee or mailed to PO Box 777, Madison, WI 53774.

All or Nothing players can win the $100,000 top prize by matching either 11/11 numbers or by matching 0/11 numbers. All or Nothing drawings are held twice daily, Monday through Sunday.

The winning matching numbers for the $100,000 unclaimed ticket were 2-9-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21, selected during the Midday drawing.

Wisconsin retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent incentive up to $100,000.

Drawings are held every day after 1:30 p.m. for Midday draws and after 9:00 p.m. for Evening draws. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to be included in that day’s Midday or Evening drawing.

More information about the All of Nothing Wisconsin Lottery Lotto game can be found at wilottery.com/games/all-or-nothing.