Expand / Collapse search

Unclaimed lottery ticket expires July 30, purchased in North Fond du Lac

By Carla Kakouris
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
allornothing-unclaimed-ticket-t_original article

MADISON, Wis. - An All or Nothing Wisconsin Lottery Lotto ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire Friday, July 30, if the winner does not claim their prize. 

Purchased at the Station Prospect LLC (330 Prospect Ave) in North Fond Du Lac for January 31, 2021, Midday drawing, the winning ticket must be claimed at one of the Lottery offices in Madison or Milwaukee or mailed to PO Box 777, Madison, WI 53774.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

All or Nothing players can win the $100,000 top prize by matching either 11/11 numbers or by matching 0/11 numbers. All or Nothing drawings are held twice daily, Monday through Sunday. 

The winning matching numbers for the $100,000 unclaimed ticket were 2-9-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21, selected during the Midday drawing. 

Wisconsin retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent incentive up to $100,000.

Drawings are held every day after 1:30 p.m. for Midday draws and after 9:00 p.m. for Evening draws. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to be included in that day’s Midday or Evening drawing.

More information about the All of Nothing Wisconsin Lottery Lotto game can be found at wilottery.com/games/all-or-nothing.

Have you ever wanted to take your dog to a bar? Now you can
slideshow

Have you ever wanted to take your dog to a bar? Now you can

There’s a new hangout for humans and hounds in Waukesha and Brian is getting a look at what makes The Hounds & Tap so unique.

Gino talks with stars from The Last Letter From Your Lover

Gino recently sat down with two of the stars.