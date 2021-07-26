Ultimate VIP Summerfest experience; music lovers invited to enter

article

Cousins Subs and Summerfest have teamed up to create the ultimate VIP concert experience for the avid festival goer.

A news release says from now through Aug. 22, music lovers can enter to win a VIP festival experience that includes two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater concert, VIP deck access, Summerfest Store gift card, Summerfest parking pass and Cousins Subs prizes.

Nine winners will be chosen for the following concerts during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott (September 2), Chance the Rapper with 24 Goldn (September 3), Twenty One Pilots (September 4), Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow (September 9), Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett (September 10), Dave Chappelle (September 11), Megan Thee Stallion (September 16), Miley Cyrus with The Kid Laroi (September 17), Guns N’ Roses with Mammoth WVH (September 18). Individuals can enter daily at cousinssubs.com/biggiggiveaway.

Those looking to fuel up during the nine-day festival can find the Cousins Subs concession located in the Miller Lite Oasis across from the stage. Attendees can select from a variety of deli-fresh and grilled to order subs made with chicken or steak as well as fries and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.

For more information on Cousins Subs, you are invited to visit cousinssubs.com.