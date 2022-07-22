Expand / Collapse search

Ulta Beauty theft suspect wanted, Menomonee Falls police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
July 13 Ulta Beauty theft suspect (Photo provided by MFPD)

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole more than $3,700 worth of items from Ulta Beauty.

Police said the theft happened the afternoon of July 13 at the store on Falls Parkway. 

The suspect allegedly filled a basket with $3,744 worth of cosmetic and beauty products and left without paying. The suspect got into a tan Chevrolet Suburban and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website or via the P3 tips app.