Ulta Beauty theft suspect wanted, Menomonee Falls police investigate

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole more than $3,700 worth of items from Ulta Beauty.

Police said the theft happened the afternoon of July 13 at the store on Falls Parkway.

The suspect allegedly filled a basket with $3,744 worth of cosmetic and beauty products and left without paying. The suspect got into a tan Chevrolet Suburban and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website or via the P3 tips app.