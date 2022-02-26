Ulta Beauty theft: Over $4K in cosmetics stolen, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating two women accused of stealing $4,092 in cosmetics from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 24 around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Hildenbrand, reference case 22-005637.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

