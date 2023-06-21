Expand / Collapse search

Uline hiring events; 150 warehouse positions, pay starting $27 an hour

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha County
Uline article

PLEASAN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Uline is hosting two warehouse hiring events at its Pleasant Prairie location to recruit candidates for 150 open overnight warehouse and facilities positions with pay starting at $27 hour. 

Open positions include - overnight warehouse associates and warehouse clerks, as well as warehouse management trainees – days and overnights.

Hiring event details:

  • Wednesday, June 21, from 4–8 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 24, from 9–11 a.m.
  • Location: 12885 104 St., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158