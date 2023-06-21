Uline hiring events; 150 warehouse positions, pay starting $27 an hour
PLEASAN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Uline is hosting two warehouse hiring events at its Pleasant Prairie location to recruit candidates for 150 open overnight warehouse and facilities positions with pay starting at $27 hour.
Open positions include - overnight warehouse associates and warehouse clerks, as well as warehouse management trainees – days and overnights.
Hiring event details:
- Wednesday, June 21, from 4–8 p.m.
- Saturday, June 24, from 9–11 a.m.
- Location: 12885 104 St., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158