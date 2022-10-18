Ukrainians visit Milwaukee; blood donation strategies learned

Ukraine needs blood. The effort to get it starts in Milwaukee.

Five Ukrainian women are in Milwaukee to learn all they can about life-saving blood donation.

"That’s not a product that can go overseas, but what can go overseas is our expertise," said Brian Bautista, Versiti Executive V.P., Chief Operating Officer.

Milwaukee's Versiti Blood Center is hosting Ukrainians this week. They work in different regions of the country at blood centers.

"Their goal is to be able to learn from us and bring that back to advance their ability to engage donors, and most importantly secure a safe blood supply," Bautista said.

The delegates say that is particularly important now. The war in Ukraine left the country with an unprecedented demand for blood.

"It’s very important to regulate the question of the donors blood. We need to have enough donors’ blood, enough supplies," said Iryna Fedyk of Ukraine.

The Ukrainians are learning about donor recruitment and blood health practices in the U.S.

"How in America ask the donors the blood donation? How gives the blood in mobile hospital?" said Olena Frolova of Ukraine.

Bautista said Ukraine's process is missing infrastructure – things like how blood is produced and distributed.

"The piece that might be the most surprising or maybe the most alarming is how far behind they are in their inability both from the blood production, the donation and the quality systems," Bautista said.

Bautista said this is a testament to the advances of U.S. blood centers.

"I think this is an important time for all of Milwaukee to reflect on just how fortunate we are in this country to have a safe blood supply," Bautista said.

The Ukrainian nationals will head to Chicago next week – to visit the Versiti blood center there.