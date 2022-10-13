TYME machines return to southeast Wisconsin at Landmark Credit Union

article

Landmark Credit Union is bringing back TYME to southeast Wisconsin – as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network.

A news release says for nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved and iconic Wisconsin brand. The phrase "Where is the nearest TYME machine?" was synonymous with Wisconsinites until TYME disappeared in 2004. The TYME name was short for "Take Your Money Everywhere."

While many Landmark Credit Union members have shifted to digital and mobile banking, a news release says each month Landmark branches process more than 100,000 ATM transactions with millions of dollars being deposited and withdrawn.

Officials say the TYME Advanced ATMs found at Landmark Credit Union feature 21st century capabilities that make branch banking faster and more convenient.

The entire suite of TYME Advanced ATM functions includes the ability to:

Deposit multiple denominations of cash

Deposit multiple checks

Deposit a combination of cash and checks in a single transaction

Withdraw cash in the denomination of the member’s choice

Make loan and credit card payments by transfer, cash or check or any combination thereof

Print a statement snapshot

Check account and loan balances

Move money between accounts

Easily request on-demand Virtual Teller assistance

Choose to conduct transactions in English or Spanish

The current ATMs at every Landmark branch will be replaced with TYME Advanced ATMs within the next six months.