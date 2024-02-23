Elijah Vue: Two Rivers boy still missing, 2 appear in court

article

The search continues for Elijah Vue, the missing Two Rivers boy at the center of an Amber Alert issued on Tuesday.

Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, appeared in court on Friday, Feb. 23 along with Jesse Vang – a man who lived at their home. They were both arrested on child neglect charges, but police did not specify whether their arrests were made in connection to Vue's disappearance.

A judge set Baur's bail at $15,000 and Vang's at $20,000, and they are not allowed to have any contact with each other or any child under the age of 18.

No formal charges have been filed yet, but both Baur and Vang are due back in court Monday. A relative asked the court to make sure the two are available to answer questions from police.

Drone video showed dozens of people searching a landfill roughly 45 minutes of Two Rivers. Police have been using K-9s and drones in addition to going door to door.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home Tuesday morning, near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Vue is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200.