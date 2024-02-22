Missing Two Rivers boy; arrests made, search continues

The search continues for the missing 3-year-old Two Rivers boy.

An Amber Alert was issued for Elijah Vue on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, Two Rivers officers were searching local rivers and landfills.

Jesse Vang and Katrina Baur (Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)

The police department also noted Thursday night, Feb. 22, that Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, and a man who lived at their home, Jesse Vang, have been arrested on an allegation of child neglect, but did not disclose whether the arrests were made in connection to Vue’s disappearance. No formal charges have been filed yet, but police said the two have bail hearings scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23, at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

Authorities said Elijah Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home Tuesday morning, near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red and green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Vue is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds, with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Many have searched the area for the boy, including his aunt, Linda Vue.

"We’ve been in contact with law enforcement – giving our all. Trying everything we can to help out," she said. "It’s been very hard. It’s very disheartening."

Elijah Vue

Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert spoke at a brief press conference Wednesday evening, Feb. 21, thanking the public for their help, but also asking to refrain from spreading rumors or misinformation.

"Our hearts go out to Elijah's family during this incredibly difficult time," Meinnert said. "We want to ensure them and the public that we are doing everything in our power to bring Elijah home safely."

The chief did not take any questions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200.