Two Milwaukee sisters killed less than a year apart; mother speaks out

The Brief A Milwaukee mother has now lost three daughters, including two within the past year. De-Lisha Dunmore was shot and killed last week, less than a year after her sister Talise died in a hit-and-run. The family is offering a reward for information and plans to honor De-Lisha with community advocacy.



Tragedy has struck a Milwaukee family twice in less than a year.

What we know:

Two sisters are now both dead; one killed in a hit-and-run last September, the other gunned down last week. And years before, their other sister died from cancer.

Martha Dunmore is processing the unthinkable. Her three youngest children are all gone.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The streets of Milwaukee have taken so much from this family," Dunmore said. "I’m just numb. I guess I’m in survival mode. This is the third time I am going to have to write an obituary for someone that is less than 25 years old."

Just days ago, she said 23-year-old daughter De-Lisha Dunmore was shot and killed near 42nd and Hope. The devastation comes almost a year after a convicted drunk driver hit De-Lisha and killed her younger sister Talise, who was 20.

Related article

What they're saying:

"I’m trying not to be angry. I’m trying to be grateful. I could have buried two children back then but now, I’m burying her anyhow," Dunmore said.

She said she’s finding solace knowing the two are reunited with their sister Leah, who died from cancer in 2019.

"All my Dunmore babies, they just gone," she said.

Dunmore said De-Lisha was a licensed lash technician and had plans to finish nursing school after the crash.

"She was a precious, precious jewel, and they robbed us of her life," Dunmore said. "It has to be a devil, a demon, because De-Lisha had love for everybody."

Big picture view:

Fighting back tears, she is begging for the shooter to surrender. Her only comfort is the promise of a reunion with her girls one day.

"One day, I’ll be there, and I can’t wait to hold you again and gaze into their eyes," Dunmore said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee Police Department has not said if they have found the person responsible. The family is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

In the meantime, they plan to honor De-Lisha by painting the city pink and advocating on her behalf.