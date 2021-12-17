Twin Lakes homicide: Police arrest 2 after human remains found

article

The Twin Lakes Police Department announced two men have been arrested for homicide after a missing man's remains were found in November.

According to police, 18-year-old Joey Miracle and 20-year-old Thomas Wilton of Trevor have been booked into the Kenosha County Jail on first-degree intentional homicide counts in connection to the death of village resident Kenneth Thoma.

Thoma, 60, was reported missing on Oct. 19 after he was last seen the previous week. His disappearance remained under investigation when apparent human remains were found Nov. 6 near Wilmot Avenue and County Highway C.

A citizen reported that they believed they had found a human body buried in a wooded area along a bike trail that day. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab, among other agencies, responded. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Nov. 9, identifying the remains as Thoma's. The autopsy noted Thomas was shot in the head.

Both Miracle and Wilton were also booked on counts related to hiding or burying a corpse. Officials did not release an image of Miracle.

Thomas Wilton

The investigation remains active, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police department at 262-877-9056 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

