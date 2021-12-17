Expand / Collapse search

Twin Lakes homicide: Police arrest 2 after human remains found

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Kenneth Thoma

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - The Twin Lakes Police Department announced two men have been arrested for homicide after a missing man's remains were found in November.

According to police, 18-year-old Joey Miracle and 20-year-old Thomas Wilton of Trevor have been booked into the Kenosha County Jail on first-degree intentional homicide counts in connection to the death of village resident Kenneth Thoma.

Thoma, 60, was reported missing on Oct. 19 after he was last seen the previous week. His disappearance remained under investigation when apparent human remains were found Nov. 6 near Wilmot Avenue and County Highway C.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A citizen reported that they believed they had found a human body buried in a wooded area along a bike trail that day. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab, among other agencies, responded. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Nov. 9, identifying the remains as Thoma's. The autopsy noted Thomas was shot in the head. 

Both Miracle and Wilton were also booked on counts related to hiding or burying a corpse. Officials did not release an image of Miracle.

Thomas Wilton

The investigation remains active, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police department at 262-877-9056 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee man accused, firing shots near South Division High School
article

Milwaukee man accused, firing shots near South Division High School

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of discharging a gun near South Division High School. The accused is Dyondre Alexander.

K-9 Riggs earns Silver Star award for courage, bravery, valor
article

K-9 Riggs earns Silver Star award for courage, bravery, valor

Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs was awarded a Silver Star Award – the second-highest award given to a member of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Wisconsin mother dies, saved son from dog attack
article

Wisconsin mother dies, saved son from dog attack

Relatives of a northeastern Wisconsin woman say she has died of injuries suffered when saving her 4-year-old son from an attack by the family's dog.