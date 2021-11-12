Expand / Collapse search

Missing Twin Lakes man dead, homicide investigation opened: police

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - The Twin Lakes Police Department is investigating a homicide after human remains identified as a missing 60-year-old man were identified.

According to police, Kenneth Thoma was reported missing on Oct. 19 after he was last seen the previous week. His disappearance remained under investigation when apparent human remains were found Nov. 6 near Wilmot Avenue and County Highway C.

A citizen reported that they believed they had found a human body buried in a wooded area along a bike trail that day. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab, among other agencies, responded. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Nov. 9, identifying the remains as Thoma's.

Evidence at the scene indicated foul play was involved, Twin Lakes police said. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056; to remain anonymous, call Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

