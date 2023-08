Turnpike Troubadours at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 15

article

Turnpike Troubadours will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Dec. 15 with special guests Ian Munsick and The Wild Feathers.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at FiservForum.com.

Turnpike Troubadours formed in 2005, assembling a lineup that eventually included frontman Evan Felker, lead guitarist Ryan Engleman, fiddle player Kyle Nix, bassist R.C. Edwards, drummer Gabe Pearson and steel guitar and accordion player Hank Early.