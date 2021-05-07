Expand / Collapse search

Turkey vulture released into wild after ‘visit’ to Rockwell Automation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wild Nature
Turkey vulture released back into the wild

A turkey vulture that somehow made its way into Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee has been rehabbed and released back into the wild.

MILWAUKEE - A turkey vulture that was found inside Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee a couple of weeks ago is flying free again. 

A Facebook post by the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) said, "No one is quite sure how this bird with a wingspan of nearly six feet blundered its way into the building, much less made its way into a large office. But once there, it needed help. Two of our staff captured the big bird and transported it back to the wildlife hospital for care. The vulture was dehydrated and underweight from its ordeal, but several days of extra fluids and food got it looking and feeling strong enough to return to the skies."

WHS officials say within minutes of its release, the turkey vulture was soaring hundreds of feet above Miller Valley.

