Turkey vulture inside Rockwell Automation catches workers by surprise

Here's something you wouldn't expect to see when you walk into work. But then again, it was Earth Day when a maintenance team at Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee stumbled upon a turkey vulture in one of their offices last week.

The workers found the vulture sitting on a cubicle. Somehow, this bird with a six-foot wingspan made its way into the building. The vulture was stressed and unable to find her way out.

Turkey vulture found its way into Rockwell Automation, Inc.

With help from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), the turkey vulture was captured and brought back to WHS for a full assessment and examination. In the end, the vulture was not hurt, but dehydrated and thin. Officials say she is currently stable and recovering well.