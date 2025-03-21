Tuition-free Pewaukee charter school opening; 'everyone is welcome'

The Brief A new tuition-free charter school will soon open its doors in Pewaukee. The school aims to be welcoming to all students, treating well-being and academics equally. The school is looking for about 168 students for fall 2025 enrollment.



A woman in Pewaukee says she has a way to stop student bullying and improve test scores.

She’s opening a new school.

FOX6 took a look inside Autumn Hill Academy, ahead of an open house on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Inside Autumn Hill Academy

Autumn Hill Academy

What they're saying:

"As you can see, there’s still work to be done!" said School Board President Maria Luther.

It’s been six weeks since Autumn Hill Academy moved into the 38,000-square-foot Pewaukee office building.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Leaders are trying to put their stamp on it.

"We love our new art! We have one that says everyone is welcome here," Luther added. "We’re a really unusual charter school. People aren’t trying this. We need to try this."

A welcoming message

Luther says Autumn Hill is a place that treats student well-being and academics equally.

"We do find that our LGBTQ kids – kids that are different in any way – are sometimes experiencing bullying or lack of social acceptance in their current situations," Luther said.

Autumn Hill will initially accept 6th through 10th grade students. Luther is targeting about 168 students for fall enrollment.

She did not say how many have signed up so far.

A welcoming message

"One of the criticisms of any charter school, right, is that you’re taking money away – resources away – from public schools. How do you address that?" asked FOX6 reporter Brett Lemoine.

"We are a public school," replied Luther.

Autumn Hill is tuition-free and receives taxpayer dollars.

Luther says her school is chartered through, and accountable to, UW-Milwaukee. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), UWM currently charters 14 independent schools in Wisconsin.

In 2024, about 50,000 students statewide were enrolled in either a district-authorized or independent charter school.

Inside Autumn Hill Academy

"When your student has the ability to make friends and get to know people that are walking a little bit different life path – that broadens their perspective," said Luther.

The school plans to offer band, art, and theater classes, as well as gender-neutral sports like rock-climbing and archery.

It's a small school with big ambitions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s going to be a completely different culture, and we think kids so need that today," said Luther.

Autumn Hill Academy

School information

Autumn Hill is located in Pewaukee on Redford Boulevard, about midway between I-94 and Capitol Drive.

It’s open to the public on Saturday, March 22, from noon until 2:30 p.m. There will also be an open house on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Private meetings and tours are also available. Contact the school to schedule a time. To learn more about the school, click here.

Leaders plan to start classes this fall.

Wisconsin DPI also has information on charter schools, as well as a quick facts guide.