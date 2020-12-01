TSA screens over 1 million passengers during Thanksgiving travel period

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported screening more than 1 million airline passengers on four individual days during the thanksgiving holiday travel period, which began Friday, Nov. 20 and ended Sunday, Nov. 29.

According to a press release, the total travel volume of passengers screened by the TSA over the 10-day period was approximately 9.5 million passengers, with volumes ranging from 35% to 45% of 2019 volumes during the same time frame.

In response to the pandemic, TSA has implemented substantial modifications to its screening checkpoints as part of its overall “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign to protect its employees and airline passengers.

According to a press release, those efforts include eliminating physical contact wherever possible, improved sanitization of equipment and surfaces, and posting of signage for passengers to maintain social distance while in the screening lane. TSA continues to require that all screening officers wear face masks while at the checkpoint and additional staff have been deployed to open up more screening lanes to enable better social distancing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

TSA has also installed equipment that improves both the security and efficiency of screening operations as well as helps to contain the spread of COVID-19, including:

Acrylic barriers at various points throughout the checkpoint

New credential authentication technology (CAT) that allows travelers to insert their own IDs for verification at the Travel Document Checker (TDC).

New computed tomography (CT) scanners that replace existing X-Ray technology. The new CT scanners provide an image of carry-on bag contents that can be rotated in three dimensions, thereby reducing the need for TSA screening officers to open up bags.

Advertisement

For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19 and other adjustments TSA has made at security screening checkpoints, please visit tsa.gov/coronavirus. New travelers should also consider applying for TSA PreCheck® to enjoy even further reduced physical contact and faster screening.