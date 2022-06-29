TSA Pre✓ mobile enrollment coming to Mitchell International Airport

article

TSA Pre✓ will offer passengers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) the opportunity to enroll at the Airport from July 25 to August 5.

Passengers enrolled in TSA Pre✓ do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1- liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts when going through TSA security screening.

All the airlines serving MKE participate in TSA Pre✓, including Air Canada, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, and United.

Enrollments will be offered during the following times:

Monday through Friday, July 25 – Aug. 5

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Main Terminal/Concession Mall, near the Miller Brewery Shop

Travelers are strongly encouraged to pre-enroll and schedule an interview at tsa.gov/precheck. Walk-ins are available without an appointment, however, there may be a wait for service. To pre-enroll, travelers should type in the location "MKE" and choose "Pop Up: MKE 7/25-8/5." After enrollment, successful applicants will receive in the mail a Known Traveler Number that can be added to airline tickets and frequent flyer profiles.

Applicants need to bring a passport (or a government-issued photo ID and proof of citizenship) to complete enrollment. The application fee for a five-year membership is $85, payable by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. The application process includes an in-person interview, background check, and fingerprint processing. Face coverings are required at the Airport due to federal law.