Expand / Collapse search

TSA intercepts gun at Mitchell International Airport

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Sept. 13. (TSA photo) article

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Sept. 13. (TSA photo)

MILWAUKEE - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Monday, Sept. 16.

A news release says during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm, which was loaded, and issued a citation.

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

Brewers slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with team
article

Brewers slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with team

Former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14 that he is officially retiring from Major League Baseball.

Port Washington officer pulls man from burning condo
article

Port Washington officer pulls man from burning condo

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera when a Port Washington police officer ran into a burning condo to pull an elderly man out as the home was quickly filling with smoke.

Contact 6 gets results for viewers in August

When two women ran into problems with home remodeling projects, they turned to Contact 6 and got fast results.