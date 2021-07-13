TSA intercepts gun at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

article

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials announced on Tuesday, July 13 that officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Monday.

A news release says during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. The firearm was loaded.

The traveler, a Pewaukee resident, said he forgot his pistol was in his bag, but he had a concealed-carry permit. A deputy responded to the checkpoint, escorted the passenger to the airport sheriff’s substation, and issued a citation.

Penalties

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

This is the 10th firearm detected at MKE this year. A total of 16 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints in 2019, and 10 last year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.