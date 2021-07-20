TSA: 2 handguns recovered at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

article

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) stopped two handguns from being brought onto airplanes in recent days, a news release says.

In the first incident, on Saturday, July 17, TSA officers detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine at about 5 p.m. The passenger said the bag that contained the firearm, which was loaded with a round chambered, belonged to her grandson.

On Monday, July 19, another gun was caught at about 11 a.m. The firearm was unloaded, and the traveler, who had a concealed carry permit from Ohio, said he didn’t know he couldn’t bring a gun to an airport checkpoint. Ammunition was also found separately.

In both cases, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was notified and deputies escorted the passengers to the airport substation.

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

These are the 11th and 12th firearms detected at MKE this year. A total of 16 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints in 2019, and 10 last year.