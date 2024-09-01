Expand / Collapse search

Trump Wisconsin visit; plans to hold rally in Mosinee Saturday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 1, 2024 1:58pm CDT
Donald J. Trump
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a "Great American Comeback" event at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on September 17, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MOSINEE, Wis. - Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Mosinee on Saturday, Sept. 7.

A press release from the Trump Campaign says the rally will take place at Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) at 1 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Trump was last in Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 29, when he attended a town hall in La Crosse.