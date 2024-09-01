Trump Wisconsin visit; plans to hold rally in Mosinee Saturday
MOSINEE, Wis. - Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Mosinee on Saturday, Sept. 7.
A press release from the Trump Campaign says the rally will take place at Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) at 1 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.
Trump was last in Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 29, when he attended a town hall in La Crosse.