Trump Wisconsin visit Thursday in La Crosse, will hold town hall

By FOX6 News Milwaukee
Published  August 24, 2024 10:18am CDT
Donald J. Trump
Donald Trump

MILWAUKEE - Former President Donald Trump will hold a Town Hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The Trump Campaign says the town hall will take place at the La Crosse Center.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. with Trump delivering remarks at 6 p.m.

The last time Donald Trump was in Wisconsin was when he was in Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention.