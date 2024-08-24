Trump Wisconsin visit Thursday in La Crosse, will hold town hall
MILWAUKEE - Former President Donald Trump will hold a Town Hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Trump Campaign says the town hall will take place at the La Crosse Center.
Doors will open at 3 p.m. with Trump delivering remarks at 6 p.m.
The last time Donald Trump was in Wisconsin was when he was in Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention.