Trump tariffs, stocks plunge; Milwaukee grocery store, shoppers concerned

Tariffs have created uncertainty and concern as the stock market plunges and prices on everything from cars, technology and food could go up.

What we know:

At a time like this, shoppers like Cameron Webb are trying to save as President Donald Trump doubles down on tariffs. Inside Galst Food Market on North and 16th, Webb is pinching pennies, bracing for what might happen next.

Right now, food here hasn't seen any increase – yet.

"If it’s not on sale, I don’t get it," Webb said. "There are some things that I just can’t even afford now and I just hate to know how much worse it’s going to get."

Webb is watching his money, waiting for things to get better.

"I pray that things work themselves out and resolve themselves," he said.

Dig deeper:

Jasbir Singh is the store manager. He said they haven't seen anyone buying in bulk just yet.

"A lot of fruits and vegetables will go up from what I’ve seen," Singh said. "It will impact us, but I don’t know by how much."

Big picture view:

Margaret Hughes-Morgan is an associate professor at Marquette University. She said as the market drops, stay calm.

"What we’re seeing right now is an epic event," Hughes-Morgan said. "There may be more pain ahead, but it looks like the market is finding its footing quick."

And as difficult as it seems, she said to stay the course.

"It’s very early on. People do not need to panic," she said. "That is actually the worst thing you can do."

Hughes-Morgan said you really don't need to panic buy either, or stock up on goods.