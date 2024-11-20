Marquette University new president; Dr. Kimo Ah Yun elected

The Brief Dr. Kimo Ah Yun is Marquette University's 25th president. Dr. Ah Yun was unanimously elected by the Marquette board of Trustees. Dr. Ah Yun succeeds Dr. Michael Lovell who died in June from sarcoma.



Marquette University officials announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20 that Dr. Kimo Ah Yun was unanimously elected the 25th president of Marquette University by the Marquette Board of Trustees at a special board meeting.

"You know, for those of you who know me, you know, I love Marquette and I love everything it has to do. And all the work that we are doing while we are here.," Dr. Ah Yun said. "And one of the things I talk about is I'm a first generation college student. And when you are trying to make it through the world as a first generation college student. You don't know the pathway. You know, like Marquette says, you come with a will. You leave with a way? I had a will, but I didn't know how to get there. And and a lot of students don't have the opportunity to make it because they don't come alongside people who are going to give them the right values."

Dr. Ah Yun served in the dual acting president and provost roles since June 10. He succeeds Dr. Michael Lovell, who led the university as its first lay president from 2014 until his death on June 9, 2024, from sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

"You know, I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about who we are as a university and where we're heading. Our mission hasn't changed at Marquette. Our vision hasn't changed. We know where we are going. We are called to serve God. And I tell people that's always enough. We don't need to go further than that," Dr. Ah Yun said.

Dr. Kimo Ah Yun

A news release from Marquette University said Dr. Ah Yun is the first person of color to lead Marquette and the Catholic, Jesuit university’s second lay president in its 143-year history. He joined Marquette in 2016 as dean of the Diederich College of Communication, was named acting provost in 2018 and then permanent provost and executive vice president for academic affairs in 2019.

More about President Ah Yun (from MU)

President Ah Yun lives in Whitefish Bay with his wife of 25 years, Catherine Puckering, who is a faculty member in the Diederich College of Communication at Marquette and previously was on the faculty in the department of communication at the University of California, Davis. President Ah Yun and First Lady Puckering have three children.