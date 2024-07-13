Trump rally shooting: RNC Milwaukee, delegates feel ripple effect

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, was wounded Saturday in what law enforcement is investigating as an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally.

In a statement on social media, Trump said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear." He still plans to attend the Republican National Convention.

"I think it's pretty awful. I'm glad he's OK," said Wisconsin resident Christian Walters. "I think there's no room for that in any of our politics, regardless of where anybody stands. I was really pleased to see previous presidents of both parties come out and condemn this."

What it means for the RNC

With the RNC days away in Milwaukee, will the event or security plans change? The stage is already set inside Fiserv Forum.

"I was shocked, I was saddened that our politics have come to this in our country," said Milwaukee resident Kate Lewis. "We want our city to be represented as the great city that it is when the entire world is watching us, and to have this happen on the eve of the convention here is troubling."

The RNC and the Trump campaign said: "President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention."

Republican Party leaders picked Milwaukee to host the convention more than 700 days ago, and the security plan has been in the works for more than a year. The Secret Service said everything has been considered – including radiological and biological threats.

Delegates react

Delegates are already converging on Milwaukee. Those who spoke to FOX6 News were shocked and expecting the events in Pennsylvania will bring heightened security to the RNC.

"I think people are going to be more attuned, looking around, not feeling so safe anymore," said Wisconsin delegate Patty Reiman, who told FOX6 she was in the middle of a foreign press interview when she learned about the shooting.

"There is no excuse for what we are witnessing today on July 13, and this will go down in history," she added.

A Pennsylvania delegate who is already in Milwaukee said the shooting has put a somber mood over the RNC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.