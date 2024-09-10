Trump, Harris presidential debate; Wisconsin voters weigh in

The Brief The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is happening Tuesday, Sept. 10. Polls in Wisconsin have shown a razor close race.



Polls in Wisconsin have shown a razor close race, but there are still some in Wisconsin who say they're open to changing their minds.

"I’m just going to observe and see what I really get, but I already know which way I’m going. I know what I’m looking for. I’m just looking for more reassurance on Kamala," said voter Ronald Hudson. "And I think Trump is the opposite of unity."

Glenda Javine said she's definitely not voting for Harris, but she's still making up her mind if she'll vote for Trump.

"With the border stuff, I think he’d be a good person for that. Other than that, no, I wouldn’t vote for Harris," she said. "I just don’t think a woman should be president."

A recent CBS poll of Wisconsin voters found Harris two points ahead of Trump. But, there are still voters out here who could be influenced tonight.

The poll found voters on each side saying they'd still consider voting for the other candidate. 4% of the non-Trump voters would consider voting for him, and 10% of the non-Harris voters would consider voting for her.

That means there's still time to sway voters.

"Need to get those grocery prices down," Javine said. "The cost of living is a little bit much right now. Groceries. People who make minimum wage are barely making it."

"Insurance, to make sure that the insurance cost doesn’t rise," voter James Winters said. "And the people with the FoodShare. I don’t want the country to starve."

At the West Allis' farmers market, some voters said they've already made up their minds, but they still want to hear about these topics.

"I think reproductive rights and Project 2025, how that could affect us, if in fact that would be implemented," Jill Koloske said.

"I want to see how they’re going to stop the illegals coming in, the crime, the prices of things, the housing market, people working with no raises, I’m one of them," Radmila Fox said. "How are they going to make America great again?"

With election day just 55 days away, a Harvard researcher in 2019 studied various countries' elections and 56 TV debates. It found that debates didn't sway voters.

But, we do look at this past June's debate.

It sparked a major change. President Joe Biden seemed unable to recover and then dropped out of the race.